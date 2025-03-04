Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.41 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of BILL worth $68,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

