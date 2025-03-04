Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.61 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $70,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,970 shares of company stock worth $20,474,461 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

