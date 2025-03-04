Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.99 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $70,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

