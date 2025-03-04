Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.92 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $72,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

