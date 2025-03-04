Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.09 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $78,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 119.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.27 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

