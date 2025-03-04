Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $77,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,721 shares of company stock worth $2,030,925. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.