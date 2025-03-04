Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

