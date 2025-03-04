Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

