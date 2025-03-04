Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $73,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

