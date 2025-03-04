Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Landstar System worth $66,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Landstar System by 509.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 46,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.85.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

