Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Lear worth $64,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Lear by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 414,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

