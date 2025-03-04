Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $71,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,204,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE VMI opened at $334.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

