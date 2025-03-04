Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,823 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Penumbra worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Penumbra by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $3,644,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

