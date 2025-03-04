Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 495,599 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $78,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

HR stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

