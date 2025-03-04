Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,262 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $65,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Popular by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

