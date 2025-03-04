Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $74,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

