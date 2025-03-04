Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,947 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of SEA worth $66,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

