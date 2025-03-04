Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Western Union by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

WU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.