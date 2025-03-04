Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $68,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,781 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after buying an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

WMS opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

