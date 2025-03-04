Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $70,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in Waste Connections by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.