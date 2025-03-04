Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $76,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 129,255.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,202,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

