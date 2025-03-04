Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of CyberArk Software worth $68,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $353.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.92. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.