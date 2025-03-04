Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,987 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $66,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

CBSH opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,265.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,016 shares of company stock worth $5,768,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

