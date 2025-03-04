Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,564 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Mueller Industries worth $78,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mueller Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,322.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

