Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,683 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of TKO Group worth $71,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.52 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

