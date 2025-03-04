Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,336 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of BellRing Brands worth $75,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

