Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $73,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after purchasing an additional 637,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after buying an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 92,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $142.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

