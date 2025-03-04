Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Paylocity worth $76,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.83, for a total transaction of $472,379.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,470,542.62. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,226. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

