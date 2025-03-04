Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Berry Global Group worth $66,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BERY opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.