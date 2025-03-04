Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Stock Down 0.9 %

MARA opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,766 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in MARA by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 1,522.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MARA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in MARA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.