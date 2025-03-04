Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

