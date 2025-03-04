Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.15 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 23.16 ($0.29). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 25.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 167,870 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.97.

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative net margin of 43.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

