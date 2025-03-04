BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

