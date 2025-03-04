Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.88 and traded as high as C$6.88. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 29,379 shares traded.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The company has a market cap of C$552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.68.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackline Safety

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.