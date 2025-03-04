Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

BHF opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

