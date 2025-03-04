Broadcom (AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadcom Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50. The company has a market cap of $878.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

