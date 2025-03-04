Broadcom (AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadcom Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50. The company has a market cap of $878.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
