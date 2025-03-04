Brokers Issue Forecasts for RCKT FY2029 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 294,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 621,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

