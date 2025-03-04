Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media FY2027 Earnings

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

