Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

