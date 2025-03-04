C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 6.0 %

C3.ai stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620 in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.