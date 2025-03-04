C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

