Callan Capital LLC Acquires 906 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $727.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

