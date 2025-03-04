Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day moving average of $237.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

