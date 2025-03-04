Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

