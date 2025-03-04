Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. abrdn plc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,660,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 895,603 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

