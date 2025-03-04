Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $408.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.