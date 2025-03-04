Celsius (CELH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celsius Stock Performance
Celsius stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Celsius
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
