Celsius (CELH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

