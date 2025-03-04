Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.35. Central Securities shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 58,744 shares changing hands.
Central Securities Stock Performance
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
