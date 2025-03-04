CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.0216 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

