Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

